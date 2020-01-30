PGE Scam Foiled In Grass Valley

One of the numerous scams that are out there has been foiled in Grass Valley, thanks to an alert local business employee. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says an elderly man was targeted by someone claiming to be a PG and E employee. He was told that his unpaid balance of over 300 dollars was going to result in his power being shutoff. The man reported that the scammer was very convincing…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says the man was ordered to go to a local CVS Pharmacy and process a MoneyGram payment, to avoid interrupted service…

click to listen to Sgt Blakemore

Blakemore says companies and government organizations will never ask for payments through gift cards or money transfers from local businesses, such as pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores. PG and E also says they don’t call customers, seeking payments. He expects scams to spike up this time of year because of people getting tax refunds.