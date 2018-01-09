PGE Starts Pilot Rate Structure Program

Get ready for some possible major changes in the way your PG and E bill is determined. They’re starting to phase in their proposed Time-of-Use rate plan, beginning in April, with a 1-year pilot program. Utility spokesperson Brandi Merlo says about 150,000 customers will be sent notices over the next couple of months, asking if they want to participate, including around 4,000 in Nevada County. She says participation is optional, initially. She says the idea is to get customers to use less energy during the peak period, which is 4-9pm, where PG and E will be charging higher rates…

Most Californians are currently on a tiered rate plan, where the price of electricity increases, as more energy is used. Merlo says on a Time-of-Use plan, WHEN customers use electricity is as important as HOW much they use…

Merlo also says during the 12-month pilot period, if customers pay more than they would have on their former rate plan, PG and E will credit them with the the difference. Tips will also be available on how to reduce energy use during the peak hours.