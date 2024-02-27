PGE Touts One-Year Mark Of EV Rebate Program

PG and E says EV ownership is now more affordable in some underserved communities, including in Nevada County. Utility spokesman Paul Moreno says their rebates for pre-owned vehicles are just one of many resources they have to help support the equitable acceleration of adoption throughout its service area…

That’s around 56-thousand dollars worth of rebates for Nevada County. A total of over 33-hundred payments have been distributed at the one-year mark of the program. And an additional 70-million dollars in funding is still available through this year, with PG and E also requesting to extend the program for additional years. There are nearly 600-thousand EV’s in their service area. And Moreno says they also continue to expand their portfolio of programs to provide incentives for charging equipment…

There’s also the Empower EV program that offers customers up to 25-hundred dollars in incentives, to help cover the cost of installing charging equipment at homes. And there’s also the Multifamily Housing and Small Business Charger Program. To apply, go to PG and E’s website.