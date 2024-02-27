< Back to All News

PGE Touts One-Year Mark Of EV Rebate Program

Posted: Feb. 27, 2024 12:09 PM PST

PG and E says EV ownership is now more affordable in some underserved communities, including in Nevada County. Utility spokesman Paul Moreno says their rebates for pre-owned vehicles are just one of many resources they have to help support the equitable acceleration of adoption throughout its service area…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

That’s around 56-thousand dollars worth of rebates for Nevada County. A total of over 33-hundred payments have been distributed at the one-year mark of the program. And an additional 70-million dollars in funding is still available through this year, with PG and E also requesting to extend the program for additional years. There are nearly 600-thousand EV’s in their service area. And Moreno says they also continue to expand their portfolio of programs to provide incentives for charging equipment…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

There’s also the Empower EV program that offers customers up to 25-hundred dollars in incentives, to help cover the cost of installing charging equipment at homes. And there’s also the Multifamily Housing and Small Business Charger Program. To apply, go to PG and E’s website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha