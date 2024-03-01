< Back to All News

PGE Touts Preparation For Low Snow Outages

Posted: Mar. 1, 2024 12:02 AM PST

It’s deja vu all over again for PG and E, as they gear up for a second annual “snowmagedden” type of storm in Western Nevada County this weekend. Paul Moreno, with Marketing and Communications, says he expects the heaviest and lowest snow to be falling by overnight tonight and Saturday morning, including Grass Valley and Nevada City…

And that will likely mean extended outages for thousands of customers in the county, with crews often having difficulty accessing all the remote locations, especially in higher terrain. You’re reminded to use back-up generators safely…

Meanwhile, Moreno says PG and E is pre-staging even more crews than normal, including more from out of the area, along with independent contractors. There are also additional material yards set up. They’re also prepared to use helicopters, snow cats, and four-wheel drive vehicles.

