PGE Unveils 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan

Already predicting another “extreme” season, PG and E has unveiled the 2021 version of its Wildfire Mitigation Plan. Kristi Jourdan, with the Marketing and Communications Division, says it includes adding another 300 advanced weather stations toward a total of 13-hundred by 2022. They’re also investing in a 24-hour Wildfire Safety Operations Center…

PG and E is spending three-billion dollars on this year’s plan, about 400-million more than last year….

Among other mitigation tactics will be more burying of previously exposed electrical wires beneath the ground or insulating them in some other way. Jourdan says PG and E will also continue to make the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program better and build on improvements from last year’s program that saw shorter and less-broad outages. But after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges, in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, they’re now facing a new criminal investigation regarding last September’s Zogg Fire in Shasta County that killed four people.