PGE Warns About Sloppy Tree Trimming Practices

Posted: Oct. 13, 2022 12:32 AM PDT

Lots of people are accelerating yard work, especially tree and vegetation trimming and removals, as we get closer to storm season. Meanwhile, PG and E says it’s seen more than 100 incidents this year, where materials have fallen onto powerlines, higher than normal. And that can potentially spark a wildfire during the driest time of the year. Utility Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says if your work will be near one of their distribution or transmission lines, you should call them first…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

McFarland says even a licensed tree crew or logger can use some advice at times…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

PG and E says it performs regular trimming and removal along its 100-thousand miles of electric lines. Some locations are patrolled multiple times.

