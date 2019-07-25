PGE Wildfire Safety Open House Well Attended

The latest wildfire safety and emergency preparedness gathering in Nevada County was an Open House hosted by PG and E. And it was well-attended at the Foothill Events Center in Grass Valley Tuesday evening. And, as you might expect, most residents, also including some from Sierra and Yuba Counties, were seeking clarity on the utility’s Public Safety Power Shut Off program, which has not been implemented here, yet. That included Matt Farris…

There was an abundance of information about the program, including brochures. Also large displays, including illustrations of what fire danger tiers people lived in. Bruce Holden was puzzled about why he’s in the “high” category…

Meanwhile, Veronica Monet learned that evening that her property had an “extreme” ranking…

PG and E says because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties, and regions, power may be shut off even for those who don’t live or work in a high threat area or an area experiencing extreme fire danger conditions.