< Back to All News

PGE Workers Fall 50 Feet While Restoring Power

Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 11:12 AM PST

Two PG and E workers fell about 50 feet Thursday night, while repairing lines to restore power outages caused by the recent snowstorm. According to a social media posting from Cal Fire, the accident occurred near Rollins Reservoir, north of Colfax, along the Nevada-Placer County line. Both workers were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where there condition has not been released. PG and E is declining to release any other information, citing medical and privacy laws.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha