PGE Workers Fall 50 Feet While Restoring Power

Two PG and E workers fell about 50 feet Thursday night, while repairing lines to restore power outages caused by the recent snowstorm. According to a social media posting from Cal Fire, the accident occurred near Rollins Reservoir, north of Colfax, along the Nevada-Placer County line. Both workers were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where there condition has not been released. PG and E is declining to release any other information, citing medical and privacy laws.