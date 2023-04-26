Phantoms of Holbrooke At GV Library Tonight

Just because Grass Valley’s historic Holbrooke Hotel has reopened with a much nicer rennovation doesn’t make it less scarier for ghost enthusiasts. And they’re invited to the historic Grass Valley Library Wednesday night, April 26th, for a screening of the docudrama “Phantoms of the Holbrooke”. Assistant Librarian Brittany Blake says Mark Lyons is the writer, producer, and narrator. He’s also created the popular Haunted Nevada City and Grass Valley walking tours and you can talk to him after the screening…

Established in around 160 years ago, the Holbrooke has a long and winding history. That includes two fires and several famous and infamous visitors. And if you’re ready to investigate paranormal activity, Blake says you can now check out their ghost hunting kit…

The free screening starts at 7 at the Grass Valley Library.