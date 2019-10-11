< Back to All News

Pharmacy Going Extra Mile During Power Outage

Posted: Oct. 11, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

With most of Nevada County losing electricity just after midnight Wednesday morning because of the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff, local business owners once again showed how Nevada County steps up in times of need. David Dokimo, the owner of Dokimos East Main Pharmacy put customers first and took proactive measures Tuesday evening to make sure cutomers needs were met.*

Listen to David Dokimo

One customer whose mother was discharged from a Sacramento hospital Tuesday night was able to pick up her prescriptions at Dokimos first thing Wednesday morning. She said a number of other customers were also pleased.*

Listen to customer

The pharmacist also said he also was able to hook up a generator with the help of a friend early Wednesday morning which allowed the pharmacy to offer more services.*

Listen to pharmacist

Many other businesses have tried to stay open. Others can’t and remain closed.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha