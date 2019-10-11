Pharmacy Going Extra Mile During Power Outage

With most of Nevada County losing electricity just after midnight Wednesday morning because of the PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoff, local business owners once again showed how Nevada County steps up in times of need. David Dokimo, the owner of Dokimos East Main Pharmacy put customers first and took proactive measures Tuesday evening to make sure cutomers needs were met.*

Listen to David Dokimo

One customer whose mother was discharged from a Sacramento hospital Tuesday night was able to pick up her prescriptions at Dokimos first thing Wednesday morning. She said a number of other customers were also pleased.*

Listen to customer

The pharmacist also said he also was able to hook up a generator with the help of a friend early Wednesday morning which allowed the pharmacy to offer more services.*

Listen to pharmacist

Many other businesses have tried to stay open. Others can’t and remain closed.