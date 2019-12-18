< Back to All News

Phase One of Fire Break Project Completed On Time

Posted: Dec. 18, 2019 7:27 AM PST

An ambitious fire suppression goal has been reached, just in time for the end of the year. Jenn Tamo with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services shared that information about the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project with the Board of Supervisors during a presentation at yesterday’s meeting…

The entire project covers over 12-hundred acres, and the board passed a resolution to turn responsibility of that work over to the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, with work to be competed in 2022. Tamo also told the board that the Office of Emergency Services is applying for seven more grants…

One of the grants, if received, would double the size of the Ponderosa project. The grant applications total more than eight-point-eight million dollars.

