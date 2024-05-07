< Back to All News

Phase Two Of Major Meadow Restoration To Begin

Posted: May. 7, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

It’s considered the biggest meadow on the west slope of the Northern Sierra. And the South Yuba River Citizens League is excited to begin Phase Two of restoration of the 485-acre Norden Meadow, in Soda Springs, later this summer. SYRCL Watershed Science Director, Alecia Weisman, says the bulk of the work was completed in Phase One. So the focus will be a lot more scaled down, with the completion of improvements in the upstream section of Lytton Creek, which is in the northeast portion of the meadow…

Weisman says Van Norden Meadow was originally purchased by the Truckee Donner Land Trust, in 2012, as part of an effort to save the site from development.. Ten years later, in 2022, SYRCL became the lead organization for the project. And success from Phase One is already visible…

Weisman says more tree removal and thinning around the periphery of the meadow will also be conducted. The work has been made possible through a two-and-a-half million dollar grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

