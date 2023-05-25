Phase Two Of Senior Apt Complex Approved

A low-income senior apartment complex in Penn Valley will soon be doubling in size. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution awarding over a-million dollars through the Western County Regional Housing Trust Fund. Pattra Runge is the Occupancy Manager for the Regional Housing Authority. She told the Board, at Tuesday’s meeting, that the 31-unit Phase Two project will mirror the first Lone Oak complex, which opened in August of 2021 on Broken Oak Court…

To qualify to live in Lone Oak, you can only make 30 to 60-percent of the county’s median income. It’s in Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district…

It’s hoped construction will begin in a year, with occupancy by August of 2025, four years after Phase One. Lone Oak was the first project to be constructed since the county partnered with the Housing Authority in 2013.