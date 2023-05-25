< Back to All News

Phase Two Of Senior Apt Complex Approved

Posted: May. 25, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

A low-income senior apartment complex in Penn Valley will soon be doubling in size. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution awarding over a-million dollars through the Western County Regional Housing Trust Fund. Pattra Runge is the Occupancy Manager for the Regional Housing Authority. She told the Board, at Tuesday’s meeting, that the 31-unit Phase Two project will mirror the first Lone Oak complex, which opened in August of 2021 on Broken Oak Court…

click to listen to Pattra Runge

To qualify to live in Lone Oak, you can only make 30 to 60-percent of the county’s median income. It’s in Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district…

click to listen to Supervisor Hoek

It’s hoped construction will begin in a year, with occupancy by August of 2025, four years after Phase One. Lone Oak was the first project to be constructed since the county partnered with the Housing Authority in 2013.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha