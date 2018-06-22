Phelps Not Seeking Recount After Narrow Loss

She only lost by three votes for a second term on the Nevada City Council, but Evans Phelps says she will not ask for a recount…

click to listen to Evans Phelps

Erin Minett had never been ahead of Phelps in the race until the final, official count was released on Wednesday, although they were tied after one update. Phelps has also served three terms on the Planning Commission…

click to listen to Evans Phelps

There were two open seats on the Nevada City Council. Incumbent Duane Strawser was re-elected to a third term for the other seat. The new Council will be sworn in, in July.