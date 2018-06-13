< Back to All News

Phelps Pleads With County for Homeless Help

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Summer may be right around the corner, but winter is an issue on the mind of Evans Phelps. The Nevada City City Council member addressed the Nevada County Board of Supervisors yesterday, asking for the county’s help to run a warming shelter for the homeless. The Veterans Building is the only facility that could be taking in homeless during extremely low temperatures, and Phelps says all the responsibility currently lies on her small city…

Phelps is asking the county to find another location, or at least to pay for security…

Phelps’ remarks were made during the public comment on items not on the agenda. Supervisors are not allowed to respond.

