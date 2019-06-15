< Back to All News

Phone Scam Targets Sex Registrants

Posted: Jun. 14, 2019 6:00 PM PDT

Another phone scam to report. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says this one is unusual. He says it targets sex offenders registered on the department’s web site. And the callers are posing as members of the sheriff’s office…

Bringolf says questionable payment methods are also requested…

Bringolf says the suspects are also claiming fresh charges, similar to those for which the victims have registered, have been filed with the district attorney’s office. Anyone receiving such questionable calls from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office should call the office to see if it’s legitimate. Bringolf says the suspects have also been calling from what appears to be the local “530” area code. But if they return the call, they reach a phone tree, which sounds official in nature.

