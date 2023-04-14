Photo Walks For Next Three Saturdays

Springtime is also a nice time of year for taking pictures. And for the second straight year, the Nevada County Camera Club is celebrating Photography Month by hosting Photo Walks in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Club member Ann Westling says the first one is Saturday afternoon in Grass Valley…

click to listen to Ann Westling

In fact, Westling says cell phones will be the focus. She says the goal for the Camera Club is to help inexperienced photographers learn new skills, as well as meet others interested in it…

click to listen to Ann Westling

Each Photo Walk lasts about an hour and a half. Saturday’s activity starts from the Center for the Arts at 2pm. The remaining two Photo Walks are both in Nevada City, both starting from Robinson Plaza. The Walk on the 22nd is from 2 to 3:30pm, with the one on he 29th from 7:30 to 9pm. Photography Month is being celebrated in five Northern California counties, to highlight its importance in our lives.