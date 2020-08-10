Physical Confrontation During NC Protest

A weekend of disturbing incidents involving hate type behaviors in western Nevada County. Sunday evening saw a Black Lives Matter protest in Nevada City violently interrupted by what appears to be a Back The Blue type organization. The BLM group planned a march against social injustice through Nevada City that ran into the group opposing them near the Nevada Theater on Broad Street. The interaction quickly escalating from shouting at each other to physical confrontation.

Law enforcement officers from Nevada City and Grass Valley police departments intervened, attempting to keep the groups separate. The flag bearing group first stopped the BLM protesters from going forward, then literally pushed them from behind as they made there way down Broad Street. Several times flare-ups led to punches being thrown and the US Flag was used to push a groups forward. City Council member Daniella Fernandez was caught up in the activity.

This is the first reports of physical confrontation between the groups that had been seen on opposite corners at past demonstrations in the area.