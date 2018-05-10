< Back to All News

Pilot and Passenger Okay After Runway Accident

Posted: May. 10, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Two people are okay, but their plane was damaged after going off the end of the runway at Nevada County Airport. Airport Manager Lee Ocker says the incident happened around 11:30 yesterday morning. The pilot came in long on the runway, which didn’t give him enough room to stop at the end…

Listen to Lee Ocker 1

Ocker says the main issue that followed was a fuel leak. Fire crews and other emergency personnel were called in…

Listen to Lee Ocker 2

A crane was brought in to remove the plane from the end of the runway. Ocker says the runway was closed to air traffic for only about an hour. Ocker says the pilot and his wife were flying in from Seattle, and had never been to Nevada County before.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha