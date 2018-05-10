Pilot and Passenger Okay After Runway Accident

Two people are okay, but their plane was damaged after going off the end of the runway at Nevada County Airport. Airport Manager Lee Ocker says the incident happened around 11:30 yesterday morning. The pilot came in long on the runway, which didn’t give him enough room to stop at the end…

Ocker says the main issue that followed was a fuel leak. Fire crews and other emergency personnel were called in…

A crane was brought in to remove the plane from the end of the runway. Ocker says the runway was closed to air traffic for only about an hour. Ocker says the pilot and his wife were flying in from Seattle, and had never been to Nevada County before.

