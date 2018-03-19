< Back to All News

Pilot Crashes Into Yuba River

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:11 AM PDT

A pilot of a small plane looks like he will be okay after crashing his plane into the Yuba River. A Highway Patrol rescue helicopter received a call from CalFire about an airplane on fire and going down in Yuba County near Browns Valley around 8:30 yesterday morning…

Listen to Brandon Hallam 1

The helicopter was able to land on a sand bar about 50 feet from the plane, and Flight Officer Brandon Hallam went to check on Timothy Bennett, the plane’s pilot. Bennett was sitting on the yellow Piper Cub waving, but had an apparent broken ankle. Hallam carried him to safety…

Listen to Brandon Hallam 2

Bennett, estimated to be in his 60s, was flown a short distance to where a ground ambulance was staged, and then taken to U-C Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

