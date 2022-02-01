Pines To Mines More Input Sought

With a contract approved by Nevada County Supervisors in November, the environmental review process is underway for the proposed Pines to Mines trail system between Nevada City and Truckee. And Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano says the first step is soliciting public input. You can do that online and through the mail through February 25th…

Among the uses is so-called e-bikes. The Board heard a lot of concerns, last summer, about allowing that option…

After February 25th, all comments will be reviewed and then a revised project plan will be put together. A final proposed action plan and draft environmental assessment is expected to be released late summer or early fall. Pines to Mines would link 80 miles of existing trails and run 68 miles in length. But it would also involve some new trail construction. Ilano says it’s hoped work can begin by the summer of 2023.