Pink Patch Project Expands Locally This Year

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 12:51 AM PDT

October is also National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And law enforcement agencies in Western Nevada County have expanded their involvement with the Pink Patch Project. That’s where pink versions of an agency’s patch are sold. Last year, the Nevada City Police Department was the first one to sell them. But Grass Valley Police Captain Steven Johnson says this year his department, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Highway Patrol are also participating…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says the funds go toward further research, treatment, and care. And he says you may also see some officers from local agencies wearing the pink patches on their uniforms…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says Riebe’s Auto Parts has funded the making of the patches, which are 10 dollars, or 35 dollars, if you buy patches from all four agencies. The patches are for sale, during normal business hours, through the end of the month, at the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments, as well as the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department.

