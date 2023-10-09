< Back to All News

Pink Patch Project Is Here!

Posted: Oct. 9, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, that means the Pink Patch Project is here again. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says each year five collaborating agencies have been participating. That also includes the Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Truckee Police Departments and Nevada County Probation…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Quadros says the momentum of the Project has inspired the Grass Valley Fire Department to get also get involved in wearing and selling a patch…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

And along with the patches are one-of-a-kind challenge coins that are 20 dollars. 100-percent of proceeds are donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation for their work in fighting breast cancer. Agency-branded patches from participating jurisdictions may be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. But the office is closed today for Indigenous People’s Day. And throughout the month, Quadros says law enforcement will be hosting special Project events where you can purchase the patches and coins.

