Pink Patch Project Raises Lots Of Money

After expanding this year’s Pink Patch Project to involve all four law enforcement agencies in Nevada County, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation has announced that 11-thousand-541 dollars was raised, to help support local patients fighting breast cancer…

Officers wear pink patches that are also sold at the local departments for ten-dollars each during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Foundation Associate Director Sandra Barrington says the proceeds help their Imaging Center which processes over seven-thousand mammograms a year. She says about five-percent are called back for additional views and followups. And so the fund allows for the purchase of advanced technologies and life-saving equipment…

Barrington says this is the third year of the Pink Patch Project. It was conducted the first two years by the Nevada City Police Department before Grass Valley Police, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, and the Grass Valley Office of the California Highway Patrol joined this year. Riebe’s Auto Parts in Grass Valley also funded the making of the patches.