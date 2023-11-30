< Back to All News

Pink Patch Project Raises Over $6,000

Posted: Nov. 30, 2023 12:59 AM PST

This year’s Pink Patch Project, involving Nevada County law enforcement and fire departments, attracted more generous donations. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it raised over six-thousand dollars during Breast Cancer

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

All departments proudly wore pink patches during the course of their duty. Each of the six participating agencies also sold patches, as well as challenge coins and other memorabilia, with 100-percent of proceeds funding local research…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

57-hundred-40 dollars benefits the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha