Pink Patch Project Raises Over $6,000

This year’s Pink Patch Project, involving Nevada County law enforcement and fire departments, attracted more generous donations. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says it raised over six-thousand dollars during Breast Cancer

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

All departments proudly wore pink patches during the course of their duty. Each of the six participating agencies also sold patches, as well as challenge coins and other memorabilia, with 100-percent of proceeds funding local research…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

57-hundred-40 dollars benefits the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.