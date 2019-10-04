Pink Patch Project Underway

Starting this year, all local Nevada County law enforcement agencies are now participating in the Pink Patch Project, as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says Truckee Police are also selling the patches this year…

Gammelgard says the funds go toward continuing research at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation…

The Imaging Center processes over seven-thousand mammograms a year. The patches should be on sale all month, or unless local law enforcement agencies and the Foundation sell out. This is the fourth year of the local Pink Patch Project.