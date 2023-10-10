< Back to All News

Pink SNMH Bracelets For Pink October

Posted: Oct. 10, 2023 12:47 AM PDT

Volunteers from the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation make stylish bracelets to help support the fight against a variety of cancers. And Kirsten Dees, with Marketing and Communications, says they’re also for sale this year just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dees says the proceeds from the 100 bracelets, which go for 30 dollars, help ensure that anyone can get access to free mammograms and essential followup procedures…

Dees says the bracelets embody the spirit of strength, hope, and unity. The pink Breast Cancer Awareness bracelets are available, while they last, throughout the month, at the Foundation office, the Cancer Center, the Hospital Gift shop, or on the Foundation website. Additionally, the Foundation, along with community partners, will be hosting a series of events to coincide with this special month, encouraging community members to come together.

