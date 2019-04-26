Pioneer Day in Smartsville on Saturday

The 12th annual Smartsville and Timbuctoo Pioneer Day is happening this weekend. That’s tomorrow, from 9am to 4pm. Organizer and resident, Kit Burton, says more visible progress of restoration of the historic church can be seen this year. He says the bell tower upgrade is about halfway completed…

click to listen to Kit Burton

People portraying historic characters will also be around to talk to eventgoers. And this year, Burton says there’ll be an appearance of a retired Catholic priest who has taken a very strong interest in the history of priests in this area during the Gold Rush…

click to listen to Kit Burton

Tours of Blue Point Mine and Sucker Flat will also be available. There’s also live music, lots of craft and food vendors, and plenty of children’s activities. Pioneer Day is tomorrow, from 9am to 4pm, in Smartsville.

