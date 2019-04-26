< Back to All News

Pioneer Day in Smartsville on Saturday

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 12:05 AM PDT

The 12th annual Smartsville and Timbuctoo Pioneer Day is happening this weekend. That’s tomorrow, from 9am to 4pm. Organizer and resident, Kit Burton, says more visible progress of restoration of the historic church can be seen this year. He says the bell tower upgrade is about halfway completed…

click to listen to Kit Burton

People portraying historic characters will also be around to talk to eventgoers. And this year, Burton says there’ll be an appearance of a retired Catholic priest who has taken a very strong interest in the history of priests in this area during the Gold Rush…

click to listen to Kit Burton

Tours of Blue Point Mine and Sucker Flat will also be available. There’s also live music, lots of craft and food vendors, and plenty of children’s activities. Pioneer Day is tomorrow, from 9am to 4pm, in Smartsville.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha