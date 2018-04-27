< Back to All News

Pioneer Day Is Saturday

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 12:26 AM PDT

Pioneer Day in Smartsville and Timbuctoo is happening Saturday…

Organizer, and longtime resident, Kit Burton, says it’s a family-friendly event, with free admission. But there is a five-dollar charge for one of their most popular activities, a tour of the old hydraulic mining areas. But the revenue, plus money raised from food and craft sales, fund ongoing efforts to restore their 1871 Church. He says the most recently completed project was a brand new porch…

And Burton says once enough money is raised for that project, they should be able to hire a contractor to finish the rest of the work more quickly. You’ll also find historic characters walking around and lots of things to do for children. There is also live music from five bands, including two from Grass Valley and Nevada City. Pioneer Day is from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

