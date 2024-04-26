Pioneer Day This Weekend

Since Saturday is the last one for April, that means the town of Smartsville once again comes alive with Pioneer Day. It’s also the annual fundraiser for reviving the former Catholic Church. Kathy Smith is the Vice-President of the Restoration Fund. She says one of the most popular activities is tours of the hydraulic mining areas. That’s where gold in an ancient river channel was recovered, using huge water cannons, and long tunnels as sluices…

There will also be storytellers of actual gold rush characters at the Timbuctoo Theater, along with other performers. And plenty of live music on the town’s big stage, including the Nevada County Concert Band. Meanwhile, it’s been around 25 years since the old Church property was obtained by Smith’s group. She says they’re trying to convert it into a museum and visitors center someday…

But Smith estimates at least another 200-thousand dollars is needed to complete the rennovation. There are also children’s activities and arts, crafts, food, and drink vendors at Pioneer Day. That’s Saturday, from 9am to 4pm. There is no admission charge.