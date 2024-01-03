< Back to All News

Pioneer Energy Now In Service In G-V and N-C

Posted: Jan. 3, 2024 12:08 AM PST

2024 also means the start of an alternative energy provider for residents and businesses of Grass Valley and Nevada City. Both City Councils approved contracts, with Pioneer Community Energy, which was established in 2018. Spokesperson Gina Stassi-Vanacore says they’re a not-for-profit company…

Pioneer negotiates with energy producers and purchases electricity in the same market that PG and E does…

But Pioneer says in a recent study of neighboring counties 85-percent of solar customers saved money with them. Stassi-Vanacore says energy options include one that’s 100-percent renewable. Meanwhile, after hearing about an unanticipated spike in renewable energy prices, Nevada County Supervisors decided not to be part of a Joint Powers Agency with Pioneer for the time being. The company’s executive director told the Board last fall that because of the increase in prices, coupled with higher costs related to resource adequacy requirements, procuring power for unincorporated customers would put notable pressure on the company’s financial performance.

