Pioneer Park Benefits from RAKE

A number of groups around Western Neavad County were out and about doing good things in the community on Saturday.. The annual Random Acts of Kindness Event- RAKE, sponsored by Anew Day, provides an opportunity for people to give back to a community that is always so generous to those in need. The Nevada County Assciation of Realtors had a team at Pioneer Park. Teresa Dietrich said the group worked on several projects.

The team was able to work quickly because of the large number that particpated.

The paining project was cancelled because an event was shceduled to use the Lodge. All the groups that were particpating celebrated following completion of their tasks.

Anew Day provides suicide prevention support and counseling for those suffering with mental health issues in Western Nevada County.