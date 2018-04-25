< Back to All News

Pioneering NID Project Closer To Reality

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 5:35 PM PDT

A project described as the first of its kind in the state, and perhaps the nation, is closer to finally starting in the Nevada Irrigation District. Assistant NID General Manager, Greg Jones, told the Board of Directors, at Wednesday’s meeting, that the State Department of Water Resources has provided official funding authorization of five and a half million dollars for the Combie Reservoir Mercury Removal Project. He says if the three to four year project is successful, it could also be applied to other reservoirs around the state…

click to listen to Greg Jones

NID Board member Scott Miller says he’s looking forward to the project finally beginning soon, after a nearly decade-long planning and funding process…

click to listen to Scott Miller

Jones and Miller say the project would also be beneficial to the California Bay-Delta ecosystems. The mercury-laden sediment is derived from abandoned gold mines over more than a century.

