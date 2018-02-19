Pipeline Project Approaching Completion

Some good news for Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood residents from the Nevada County Public Works Department. The Penn Valley pipeline project is almost complete. Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says the work drilling through rock under the road and installing the pipe has been finished, so now crews just have to make sure everything is flowing smoothly…

There was more rock under the roadway than anticipated, so the county had to allow for additional expenses to the contractor. There were also weather and other delays. Pack says the roadway will be left pretty beat up, but only for a little while. He says they won’t be walking away and leaving the roads as they currently are…

The pipeline will connect sewer from Penn Valley to the Lake Wildwood Wastewater Treatment Plant.

