Though the weather turned wet and cold with snow falling in Grass Valley Friday night and into Saturday morning, St. Piran’s Day returned to Grass Valley. Cornish Bard, Eleanor Kenitzer, says the corner South Auburn Street and East Main Street, the former site of the Washington Hotel made famous by Cornish guests, is the most Cornish place in America.

Kenitzer says the change in the weather made the event even more Cornish.

The morning event began with the raising of the Cornish Flag along with the American Flag and the Grass Valley All Mave Voice Choir, singing the Star Bangled Banner and Cornish Anthem Trelawny. The choir formerly under the direction of Elanor, is now under the direction of George Husaruc . The new director thrilled to be leading the choir*

An after some stories and brief remarks about St. Piran and the relationship to Grass Valley, attention turned to the Official Pastie Toss between Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar and Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser. Aguilar, winning the contest by throwing three inches closer than the Nevada City Mayor. He says he had a rigorous training plan and motivation to win.

Strawser also coming close to the target but was beat by less than a length of a pasty. He appreciates the fun event St. Piran’s Day has become.

In another inner-city rivalry Jon Katis, representing the Greater Grass Valley Chamber, defeated Lynn Skukrud from the Nevada City Chamber. A number of other residents and visitors along with a group of children also had fun tossing at the target.