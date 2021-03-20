Placer 34 Nevada Union 27; Bear River 34 Foresthill 8

Mixed results from Friday night’s football games. In a renewal of a great regional rivalry, the Nevada Union Miners gave up over 600 rushing yards to the Hillmen, but battled to the end, falling 34-27 at Placer. The Miners, now 1-1, will be home against Oakmont Friday night.

The Bear River Bruins battled the Foresthill Wildfires and the weather, getting their first win of the season, 34-8. With the win, head coach Terry Logue gets his 250th career victory. Next up for the Bruins is a home contest Friday night against Western Sierra Academy, coached by Terry Logue’s son, Zack.