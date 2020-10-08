Placer Co May Join Nevada Co In Orange Tier

Placer County may soon join neighboring Nevada County in moving to the Orange, or second-best tier for coronavirus activity. The case rate needs to be between one and three-point-nine per 100-thousand population. Placer County is at two-point-five. The testing positivity rate needs to be between two and four-point-nine percent. Placer County is, again, at two-point-five. County Supervisor and Board Chair, Bonnie Gore, says it’ll make a big economic difference should those numbers hold until Tuesday…

click to listen to Bonnie Gore

Among the improvements, indoor dining would double from 25 to 50-percent of capacity and the same for movie theatres and churches. Gore says the change couldn’t come soon enough, with the rainy season approaching…

click to listen to Bonnie Gore

Meanwhile, Nevada County still has a ways to go to advance to the best, or Yellow tier. Case rates need to drop below one and positivity rates must be under two. Right now, our case rate is at one-point-three, but the positivity rate has gone up a bit, to two-point-five.