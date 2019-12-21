Placer Co Woman Sentenced For Investment Fraud

A Placer County woman has been sentenced, in a federal courtroom in Sacramento, to two years and three months in prison for an investment fraud scheme. It culminates a nearly six year-old case against 48-year-old Kari Sonovich of Meadow Vista. Assistant U.S. Attorney Audrey Hemesath says Sonovich conned 13 people, who were mostly friends and family members, in 2008 and 2009…

Hemesath says when the investors deposited funds with her, Sonovich kept 454-thousand dollars for herself, even though she told the investors that all of their money would be invested. No investor ever received the promised returns and, in most all instances, no investor received any of their initial investment back. And Hemesath says before this scheme many of these same people were the victims of a separate, Folsom-based, Ponzi scam…

Both men arrested in the Ponzi scheme have been convicted and sentenced to prison.