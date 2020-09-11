< Back to All News

Placer County Cancels COVID Local Emergency

Posted: Sep. 11, 2020 12:35 AM PDT

Placer County is once again pushing for fewer coronavirus restrictions. Although the county just moved out of the worst state tier for “widespread” transmission activity, the Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution that no longer recognizes the pandemic as a local health emergency. Board Chair Bonnie Gore says the infection and death rate has dropped to less than one-percent of the population. And she says the county doesn’t intend to enforce state rules any longer…

But many businesses are already subject to state licensing regulations. Gore is also concerned about economic impacts, as well as emotional and social well-being…

Practically speaking, a move from Tier 4 to Tier 3, which is considered “substantial” activity, means modest reopening changes for businesses. In June, the Board adopted a resolution to return the authority to terminate the local health emergency to the Board of Supervisors. Meanwhile, the county’s public health officer has resigned. She says she can no longer serve effectively, because of the resolution.

