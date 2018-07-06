< Back to All News

Placer County Pursuit Ends In Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 3:55 PM PDT

Two men have been arrested, after a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Auburn Friday afternoon and ended in Grass Valley. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says a deputy was in the Auburn Greens area near Highway 49 when he saw a man walk up to a vehicle. And when the man spotted the patrol car, he turned and ran to the vehicle and got in the driver’s seat…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

Erwin says when the pursuit got to the McKnight Way exit in Grass Valley, the driver ran over a spike strip that had been deployed.The driver ended up in the parking lot behind the Grass Valley Safeway, where the suspects were taken into custody…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

The suspects, both from Placer County, were identified as 25-year-old Kyle Webber and 47-year-old Jeffrey Fisher.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha