Placer County Pursuit Ends In Grass Valley

Two men have been arrested, after a stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Auburn Friday afternoon and ended in Grass Valley. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says a deputy was in the Auburn Greens area near Highway 49 when he saw a man walk up to a vehicle. And when the man spotted the patrol car, he turned and ran to the vehicle and got in the driver’s seat…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

Erwin says when the pursuit got to the McKnight Way exit in Grass Valley, the driver ran over a spike strip that had been deployed.The driver ended up in the parking lot behind the Grass Valley Safeway, where the suspects were taken into custody…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

The suspects, both from Placer County, were identified as 25-year-old Kyle Webber and 47-year-old Jeffrey Fisher.