Placer County Wants More Accelerated Reopenings

They are already the most urbanized county with accelerated reopenings, with coronavirus restrictions still in place. And now Placer County officials are pushing to fast track in Phase Three, claiming control over coronavirus infections. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Bonnie Gore says that includes allowing their churches to have more than 100 people attending services at a time…

click to listen to Bonnie Gore

The Board’s resolution, sent to the governor’s office, also asks for entertainment venues to reopen. That would include movie theatres, although Gore admits that option may not be available for a while, depending on the timetable of nationwide theatre chains…

click to listen to Bonnie Gore

Gore says the county especially wants to bring tourism back to Lake Tahoe, in requesting non-essential lodging to reopen. Nail salons and gyms are also included, along with youth sports. The resolution asks for specific local flexibility no later than Monday, June first. Gore says if there’s no response, the Board will meet in special session to consider what other steps to take.