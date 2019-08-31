< Back to All News

Placer High Student Arrested For Shooting Threats

Posted: Aug. 30, 2019 5:51 PM PDT

A Placer High School freshman has been arrested for making threats against classmates. Auburn Police Sergeant Tucker Huey says they were notified not long after classes let out on Thursday…

Huey says the conversation took place in a classroom, and the shootings were allegedly supposed to have been carried out Friday…

Huey says whether the student had made threats at other times is still being investigated. In a statement, Police Lieutenant Victor Pecoraro says he’s proud of the kids and parents who understand the importance for the safety of schools and take the time to report threats like this.

