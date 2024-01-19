< Back to All News

Plane Crash At Airport But No One Injured

Posted: Jan. 18, 2024 4:24 PM PST

No one was hurt, after a plane accident at the Nevada County Airport during the noon hour on Thursday. The airport’s assistant manager, Jay Marshall, says the male pilot of a Cessna 172 was coming from Sacramento. And it did not appear that the mishap was due to any pilot error…

click to listen to Jay Marshall

But Marshall says the plane overturned, which caused extensive damage. It’s uncertain whether it can be repaired…

click to listen to Jay Marshall

Marshall says there was no one else inside the plane. He says they’ve been incredibly lucky in the 10 or so years he’s been there that there have been no major injury crashes at the airport. He also points out that the runway is in great shape and no major upgrades will be needed at the airport for at least a few more years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha