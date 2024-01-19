Plane Crash At Airport But No One Injured

No one was hurt, after a plane accident at the Nevada County Airport during the noon hour on Thursday. The airport’s assistant manager, Jay Marshall, says the male pilot of a Cessna 172 was coming from Sacramento. And it did not appear that the mishap was due to any pilot error…

click to listen to Jay Marshall

But Marshall says the plane overturned, which caused extensive damage. It’s uncertain whether it can be repaired…

click to listen to Jay Marshall

Marshall says there was no one else inside the plane. He says they’ve been incredibly lucky in the 10 or so years he’s been there that there have been no major injury crashes at the airport. He also points out that the runway is in great shape and no major upgrades will be needed at the airport for at least a few more years.