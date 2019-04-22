< Back to All News

Plane Crash at Airport Friday Afternoon

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 3:33 AM PDT

A plane off the end of a runway at Nevada County Airport Friday afternoon ended up on its back several hundred feet below the air field. According to Airport Lead Service Worker Jay Marshall, an investigation into the crash is taking place but the Nanchang CJ-6 appeared to have braking issues while attempting to land.

Listen to Jay Marshall

Marshall says when he arrived at the scene several minutes later he was shocked at what he saw. The two occupants were outside of the totaled aircraft and suffered only minor injuries.

Listen to Jay Marshall

The plane took out a section of recently installed animal deterrent fencing as it came to rest. The plane will remain at the scene until after the initiial investigation The airport was closed for a little ove an hour Friday afternoon, but returned to normal operations since there were no Marshall says the Chinese-built aircraft that was used primarily as a trainer. The pilot is a local with years of experience.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha