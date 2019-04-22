Plane Crash at Airport Friday Afternoon

A plane off the end of a runway at Nevada County Airport Friday afternoon ended up on its back several hundred feet below the air field. According to Airport Lead Service Worker Jay Marshall, an investigation into the crash is taking place but the Nanchang CJ-6 appeared to have braking issues while attempting to land.

Listen to Jay Marshall

Marshall says when he arrived at the scene several minutes later he was shocked at what he saw. The two occupants were outside of the totaled aircraft and suffered only minor injuries.

Listen to Jay Marshall

The plane took out a section of recently installed animal deterrent fencing as it came to rest. The plane will remain at the scene until after the initiial investigation The airport was closed for a little ove an hour Friday afternoon, but returned to normal operations since there were no Marshall says the Chinese-built aircraft that was used primarily as a trainer. The pilot is a local with years of experience.