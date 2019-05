A close call for the pilot of a plane that crashed early Monday afternoon at Auburn Municipal Airport. The city’s Planning and Public Works Director, Bernie Schroeder, says the pilot was still in training to get his private license and was flying a 1977 Cessna…

Schroeder says the pilot refused treatment and was released…

The pilot’s name was not available. Schroeder says the plane was severely damaged.