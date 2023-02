The identities of the two people who died in the Sunday afternoon plane crash in the South County have been released. 63-year-old Loren Willman of Nevada City was the pilot. 55-year-old Nicole Shandrew of Grass Valley was the passenger, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred in an open field off Dog Bar Road. Willman was flying an amateur-built kit plane, an AirCam experimental model, according to the Aviation Safety Network website.