Plane Crash Under Investigation

Posted: Jul. 27, 2021 5:55 AM PDT

A plane crash in Truckee yesterday afternoon remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The luxury twin turbo Bombardier CL 605 jet crashed crashing into a heavily treed area adjacent to the Truckee Airport. The crash causing a small fire that was quickly extinguished, but did require evacuations while crews worked the scene on Reynolds Way. According to communication with the tower, the pilot was cleared to circle and land.

 

The final communication was a cleared for landing.

 

The plane crashing on part of Ponderosa Golf Course.
There were no survivors as all on board perished as a result of the crash.
The incident occurring around 1:18 PM. Cause of the crash is unclear and it is not known if smoke from the Dixie and Tamarac fires may have played a role.

