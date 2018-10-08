< Back to All News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing Rough and Ready

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 12:05 PM PDT

A close call for the pilot of a light plane traveling through Nevada County Monday morning. Rich Douglas, with line service personnel at the Nevada County Airport, says he heard the call from the pilot at 10:50, as she was flying over Penn Valley…

click to listen to Rich Douglas

The field was off Bitney Springs Road in Rough and Ready. Douglas says the pilot was able to extricate herself from the Piper Cherokee plane and was not injured…

click to listen to Rich Douglas

Douglas did not have the name of the pilot and did not know where she took off from. He did say the plane originates from a company in Camino.

