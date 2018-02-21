< Back to All News

Planning Commission Approves Short Term Rentals

Posted: Feb. 21, 2018 12:12 PM PST

The city of Grass Valley is one step closer to letting you rent out a room in your house, but it will likely to be tougher to rent out your entire home while you are away. The Planning Commission took up the topic at its meeting last night (Tuesday). Community Development Director Tom Last says commissioners looked at both sides of that short term rental issue…

Last says the commission recommended limiting the number of homes that could be rented out as vacation properties to 20, but that number could be changed by the City Council when they discuss it, which will likely be at their meeting next week…

Last estimates that there are about 50 to 60 homes in the city limits that are rented out as vacation properties. There would be no limit on the number of homes where a room could be rented out, provided the homeowner is present.

