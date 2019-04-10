Planning Commission Considers Pot Ordinance

There’s yet another chance for Nevada County residents to comment on the soon-to-implemented permanent cannabis growing ordinance. The Planning Commission is holding a public hearing Thursday afternoon at the Rood Center. Planning Director Brian Foss says it’s the first time the Commission will consider the ordinance. The Final Environmental Impact Report, which is over 16-hundred pages long, with two volumes, will also be discussed again, after they also held a meeting about the document in February…

Foss says the environmental impact attracting the greatest concern continues to be the smell from the plants…

In June of 2016, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have banned outdoor grows and imposed a limit of 12 plants on people growing indoors. That sparked the process to come up with new regulations. The proposed ordinance limits personal growing to a maximum of six plants, which would be allowed in all residential zones. Commercial growing of over six plants would only be allowed in agricultural and forest zones. Foss says the Commission is expected to make final recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. The Board is scheduled to take a final vote on the ordinance and EIR in May. Tomorrow’s (Thurs.) meeting starts at 1:30.